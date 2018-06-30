Eagles Hockey Chicken & Beer Dance

to Google Calendar - Eagles Hockey Chicken & Beer Dance - 2018-06-30 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Eagles Hockey Chicken & Beer Dance - 2018-06-30 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Eagles Hockey Chicken & Beer Dance - 2018-06-30 18:30:00 iCalendar - Eagles Hockey Chicken & Beer Dance - 2018-06-30 18:30:00

Alton Wood River Sportsmen's Club 3109 Godfrey Road , Godfrey, Illinois

Eagles Hockey is hosting a Chicken & Beer Dance Saturday, June 30.

There will be basket raffles and a 50/50 drawing along with live music by Cherry Hill.

Cost is $25 per ticket or 2 for $45 which includes a full chicken dinner and draft beer.

Tickets may be purchased at the door or contact Tammy Pichee at 618-973-6994.

Doors open at 6:30 pm.

Info
Alton Wood River Sportsmen's Club 3109 Godfrey Road , Godfrey, Illinois View Map
Dance, Dinners, Parties & Clubs
618-973-6994
to Google Calendar - Eagles Hockey Chicken & Beer Dance - 2018-06-30 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Eagles Hockey Chicken & Beer Dance - 2018-06-30 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Eagles Hockey Chicken & Beer Dance - 2018-06-30 18:30:00 iCalendar - Eagles Hockey Chicken & Beer Dance - 2018-06-30 18:30:00