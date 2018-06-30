Eagles Hockey Chicken & Beer Dance
Alton Wood River Sportsmen's Club 3109 Godfrey Road , Godfrey, Illinois
Eagles Hockey is hosting a Chicken & Beer Dance Saturday, June 30.
There will be basket raffles and a 50/50 drawing along with live music by Cherry Hill.
Cost is $25 per ticket or 2 for $45 which includes a full chicken dinner and draft beer.
Tickets may be purchased at the door or contact Tammy Pichee at 618-973-6994.
Doors open at 6:30 pm.
