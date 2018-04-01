Easter Brunch at Best Western Premier

to Google Calendar - Easter Brunch at Best Western Premier - 2018-04-01 10:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Easter Brunch at Best Western Premier - 2018-04-01 10:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Easter Brunch at Best Western Premier - 2018-04-01 10:30:00 iCalendar - Easter Brunch at Best Western Premier - 2018-04-01 10:30:00

Best Western Premier Alton-St.Louis Area Hotel 3559 College Avenue , Alton, Illinois 62002

Join us Sunday, April 1, 2018 for Easter Brunch at Best Western Premier. Bring your family and friends to dine on a delicious made from scratch buffet. Steve Davis as “Elvis” will be the entertainment for your dining delight. Assorted breakfast breads, scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes, bacon, sausage biscuits & gravy,eggs benedict, fruit crepes, tossed house salad,caesar salad, fruit & cheese display, peel & eat shrimp, marinated mussels, boursin mashed potatoes, spring vegetable medley, chicken artichoke pot pie, pasta gratin, carved ham & prime rib, assorted desserts, coffee & tea will be served.

Info
Best Western Premier Alton-St.Louis Area Hotel 3559 College Avenue , Alton, Illinois 62002 View Map
Easter, Food & Drink, Luncheon
618-462-1220
to Google Calendar - Easter Brunch at Best Western Premier - 2018-04-01 10:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Easter Brunch at Best Western Premier - 2018-04-01 10:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Easter Brunch at Best Western Premier - 2018-04-01 10:30:00 iCalendar - Easter Brunch at Best Western Premier - 2018-04-01 10:30:00