Join us Sunday, April 1, 2018 for Easter Brunch at Best Western Premier. Bring your family and friends to dine on a delicious made from scratch buffet. Steve Davis as “Elvis” will be the entertainment for your dining delight. Assorted breakfast breads, scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes, bacon, sausage biscuits & gravy,eggs benedict, fruit crepes, tossed house salad,caesar salad, fruit & cheese display, peel & eat shrimp, marinated mussels, boursin mashed potatoes, spring vegetable medley, chicken artichoke pot pie, pasta gratin, carved ham & prime rib, assorted desserts, coffee & tea will be served.