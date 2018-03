Easter Bunny at Haskell Playhouse

Saturday, March 24, 2018

10:00am to 11:30am

Haskell Playhouse

1211 Henry Street

Alton, IL 62002

(618) 463-2235

The Haskell Playhouse will be open to the public. The Easter Bunny will be here from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. for pictures!

Children's activities, chickens and bunny zoo!!