Easter Egg Hunt at Glazebrook
Glazebrook Park 1401 Stamper Ln, Godfrey, Illinois 62035
Sunday, March 25, 2018
2:00pm to 4:00pm
The annual Easter Egg Hunt will be held for children up to 10 years at Glazebrook Park ball fields. Children will be divided into separate age groups to find prize-filled eggs. Donations of non-perishable food items will be accepted for local community food banks. Festivities will include an egg hunt, face painting, corn cannon, cow train, a coloring contest and a visit by the Easter Bunny. For more information, call (618) 463-1483.