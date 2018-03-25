Easter Egg Hunt at Glazebrook

Sunday, March 25, 2018

2:00pm to 4:00pm

Robert E. Glazebrook Community Park

1401 Stamper Lane

Godfrey, IL 62035

(618) 466-1483

The annual Easter Egg Hunt will be held for children up to 10 years at Glazebrook Park ball fields. Children will be divided into separate age groups to find prize-filled eggs. Donations of non-perishable food items will be accepted for local community food banks. Festivities will include an egg hunt, face painting, corn cannon, cow train, a coloring contest and a visit by the Easter Bunny. For more information, call (618) 463-1483.