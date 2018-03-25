Easter Egg Hunt at Glazebrook

to Google Calendar - Easter Egg Hunt at Glazebrook - 2018-03-25 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Easter Egg Hunt at Glazebrook - 2018-03-25 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Easter Egg Hunt at Glazebrook - 2018-03-25 14:00:00 iCalendar - Easter Egg Hunt at Glazebrook - 2018-03-25 14:00:00

Glazebrook Park 1401 Stamper Ln, Godfrey, Illinois 62035

Easter Egg Hunt at Glazebrook

Sunday, March 25, 2018

2:00pm to 4:00pm

Robert E. Glazebrook Community Park

1401 Stamper Lane

Godfrey, IL 62035

(618) 466-1483

The annual Easter Egg Hunt will be held for children up to 10 years at Glazebrook Park ball fields. Children will be divided into separate age groups to find prize-filled eggs. Donations of non-perishable food items will be accepted for local community food banks. Festivities will include an egg hunt, face painting, corn cannon, cow train, a coloring contest and a visit by the Easter Bunny. For more information, call (618) 463-1483.

Info
Glazebrook Park 1401 Stamper Ln, Godfrey, Illinois 62035 View Map
Fun for Kids
to Google Calendar - Easter Egg Hunt at Glazebrook - 2018-03-25 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Easter Egg Hunt at Glazebrook - 2018-03-25 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Easter Egg Hunt at Glazebrook - 2018-03-25 14:00:00 iCalendar - Easter Egg Hunt at Glazebrook - 2018-03-25 14:00:00