Easter Egg Hunt & Easter Photo Shoot

Get your easter photos and see our new Club Whisker Bones location at the same time!

Register today (if you've previously registered with our pet portal, you can use your existing login). tiny.cc/whisker-bones

We are taking appointments for our Easter Photoshoot.

This year, we are doing it at our New Club Whisker Bones location. From 9AM -12PM, we will have appointment slots available for photo shoots.

Cost for the Photo shoot is as follows:

$25 for a single pet

$35 for multi-pet

$45 for pets and peeps

Then at 1PM we will host our first Easter Egg Hunt. 3 Size categories and prizes for each group. We'll have over 800 Easter eggs ready to go. Only $10 per participant.

After the hunt stick around and get your photos taken... we will have a sign up sheet for time slots after the egg hunt. You can have the egg hunt AND photos for only $5 more than the cost of the shoot $30 for a single pet$45 for multi-pet $50 for pets and peeps

*all participants will have to sign a liability waiver f you've never been to the Club before