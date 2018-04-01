Easter Sunday Brunch

Sunday, April 01, 2018

10:00am to 5:00pm

Pere Marquette Lodge & Conference Center

13653 Lodge Blvd.

Grafton, IL 62037

(618) 786-2331

Spring is in the air at Pere Marquette Lodge and we are celebrating with our traditional Easter Brunch Buffet. Bring the family and enjoy our delicious spread that is sure to satisfy. Featuring made-to-order omelets, carving stations, traditional & unique selections of side dishes, salads and dessert including a banana’s foster station! Join our guest of honor (AKA The Easter Bunny) as he conducts Easter Egg Hunts at 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. on his busiest day of the year. Bring the family and we’ll see you at the Lodge.

Parties of six or more please call 618-786-2331 ext: 502 to make your reservations.

Admission

Children 0-3: FREE

Children 4-11: $10.95

Adults 12& Up: $28.95