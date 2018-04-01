Easter Sunday Brunch
Pere Marquette Lodge and Conference Center 13653 Lodge Boulevard, Grafton, Illinois 62037
Sunday, April 01, 2018
10:00am to 5:00pm
Pere Marquette Lodge & Conference Center
13653 Lodge Blvd.
Grafton, IL 62037
(618) 786-2331
Spring is in the air at Pere Marquette Lodge and we are celebrating with our traditional Easter Brunch Buffet. Bring the family and enjoy our delicious spread that is sure to satisfy. Featuring made-to-order omelets, carving stations, traditional & unique selections of side dishes, salads and dessert including a banana’s foster station! Join our guest of honor (AKA The Easter Bunny) as he conducts Easter Egg Hunts at 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. on his busiest day of the year. Bring the family and we’ll see you at the Lodge.
Parties of six or more please call 618-786-2331 ext: 502 to make your reservations.
Admission
Children 0-3: FREE
Children 4-11: $10.95
Adults 12& Up: $28.95