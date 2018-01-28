Maryville Park and Rec will again offer a wide variety of topics to “discover” in their Sunday Discovery Series:

Sunday, January 28 – Easy International Foods -Irish coffee & scones, Italian lasagna Greek yogurt, French crepes and Japanese sushi will be demonstrated and tasted in this session that will be held at Villa Marie Winery, 6633 E. Main, Maryville from 1:00-3:00 PM.

Sunday, February 11 – Scams--Can It Happen To You? by Suzanne Phegley – ATM/Fraud Investigator for FCB Banks will discuss scams to be aware of and ways to protect yourself. Maryville Community Center, 500 E. Division, will be the site for this session from 1:00-3:00 PM.

Sunday, February 18 – Pruning Do’s and Don’ts by Ken Wheat, Master Gardener and Master Naturalist. He will talk about the timeline, as well as ways to prune your trees and shrubs properly. Maryville Community Center, 500 E. Division, will be the location for this 1:00-3:00 PM session.

Sunday, February 25 - Coal Mining in Madison County will be discussed with Bob Gibson.

He will talk about historical mining techniques, the mines that operated in the Maryville area and the problems associated with past mining activity as well as providing guidance as to where to seek help should a person need it. This final session will be from 1:00-3:00 PM at Maryville Community Center.

In order to have enough handouts and samples at these sessions, pre-registration is requested, but definitely not required. Call 618-304-4488 for more information and to register. Feel free to leave a message with name, phone number and number of attendees.

All sessions are free and open to the public. A session may be cancelled if weather is severe.