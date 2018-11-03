Eating with the Entitites Alton Haunted Odyssey Tour

Saturday, November 3, 2018

6:00 pm – 10:30 pm

My Just Desserts

31 E. Broadway St.

Alton, IL 62002

Alton's first ghost tour took place in 1992, when local psychic Antoinette and Marlene Lewis teamed up to provide thrills and chills for area ghost hunters. This year Alton's Haunted Odyssey will celebrate 26 years of conducting haunted tours in Alton, IL.

Tours begin at My Just Desserts, 31 E. Broadway in Alton, IL. The historic Ryder Building dates to 1845, when it was built on top of an existing building. The building served as a courthouse in the 1800s and saw cases tried by Abraham Lincoln. The evening begins in the second flood meeting room, where EMFs are active and orbs are abundant. All tours include a three-hour trolley jaunt to some Alton's most sinister haunts...-Cross the Mississippi River to Smallpox Island, the burial place of hundreds of Confederate victims who died of smallpox while interred in the Alton Military Prison. -Next stop is the former Piasa Masonic Temple, most recently the home of Spirits Lounge and former home of Antoinette's Haunted History Tours. This building, which dates to 1844, is filled with secrecy and intrigue.-Our last stop is the enigmatic McPike Mansion. Sitting vacant, aside from its ghostly inhabitants, this historic dwelling is the epitome of a haunted house. Join in a dark room session in the vaulted wine cellar- where many elemental spirits reside. Ghost hunters are encouraged to bring cameras and ghost hunting equipment.

To make a reservation, visit AltonHauntedTours.com or call (618) 462-3861.

Admission is $58 per person.