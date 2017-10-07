Electrontric Recyling Event

Alton, IL – ELECTRONIC RECYCLING EVENT

Calling all Businesses & Residents: GOT OLD ELECTRONICS? BRING THEM TO CJD

THIS WEEKEND: Join us for our upcoming E-Waste Drive at our E-Store!

“Electronic Recycling Made Easy!”

EVENT: E-Waste Drive on Sat, Oct 7th: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at

CJD E-Store, 513 E. St. Louis Ave, East Alton, IL 62024

CJD E-Cycling is one of the few businesses in the area that will take those: Old CRT, Projection, Console TV’s, & CRT computer monitors for a fee depending on size ($5-$25) (with voucher program) as well as other electronics off your hands

In addition to TV’s, other items accepted include:

anything metal such as: PC towers, cable boxes, your cell phones, wireless modems, servers, audio & video equipment, holiday lights, home electronics, telecommunications;

& anything with a cord like: LED/LCD flat screen TVs and monitors, phones, printers, video game consoles, and other electronics.

We have collection centers open year round with convenient hours in both

Edwardsville & East Alton to meet your recycling needs

For more information, please contact us:

618-659-9006

www.cjdecycling.com