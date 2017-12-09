Elf Workshop (Kids 5-12)

Saturday, December 09, 2017

1:00pm to 5:00pm

Jacoby Arts Center

627 E. Broadway

Alton, IL 62002

(618) 462-5222

CALLING ALL KIDS (Ages 5-12)!​

Please join us for an Elf Workshop! Each child will have the opportunity to make a holiday gift and/or craft while their parents shop (in Jacoby Art Center's very own artist shop or anywhere around town)!​

Date: Saturday // December 9th // 1-5pm // Registration closes on December 2nd​

Instructor: TBD

Cost: $20