Elsah Spring Festival

The festival has been rescheduled for Saturday, June 10, 2017 and Sunday, June 11, 2017, from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Elsah Spring Festival is here! Come out and enjoy local Photographers, Steam Punk Jewelry, Jewelry by Sun Smith-Foret, Pottery from Crocker and Springer, 3 Rivers Farm, J&J Chocolate, Treehouse Wildlife Center owl presentation, and more!!

Arts and crafts vendors, live music, walking tours of the historic village of Elsah and homemade refreshments will be on tap.

For more information on the Elsah Spring Festival, please visit: EscapeToElsah.com/events.

Green Tree Inn will provide homemade refreshments.

Free walking tours of the Village.

Local Authors will be having a book signing as well!

For more information, call (618) 374-2821.

Admission: FREE