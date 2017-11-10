Elsie Parker and The Poor People of Paris

Jacoby Arts Center 627 E Broadway, Alton, Illinois 62002

Elsie Parker and The Poor People of Paris

Friday, November 10, 2017

8:00pm to 10:00pm

Jacoby Arts Center

627 E. Broadway

Alton, IL 62002

(618) 462-5222

Admission: $15

Elsie Parker and The Poor People of Paris present

"THE DAYS OF WINE AND PIAF"

An intriguing evening of French songs of

Edith Piaf ("The Little Sparrow"..think "La vie en rose")

plus top-notch jazz, and of course, a glass of wine.

Elsie Parker-vocals and woodwinds

Ken Kehner-keyboard

Wayne Coniglio-bass

Info
Jacoby Arts Center 627 E Broadway, Alton, Illinois 62002
