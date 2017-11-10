Elsie Parker and The Poor People of Paris
Elsie Parker and The Poor People of Paris
Friday, November 10, 2017
8:00pm to 10:00pm
Jacoby Arts Center
627 E. Broadway
Alton, IL 62002
(618) 462-5222
Admission: $15
Elsie Parker and The Poor People of Paris present
"THE DAYS OF WINE AND PIAF"
An intriguing evening of French songs of
Edith Piaf ("The Little Sparrow"..think "La vie en rose")
plus top-notch jazz, and of course, a glass of wine.
Elsie Parker-vocals and woodwinds
Ken Kehner-keyboard
Wayne Coniglio-bass
