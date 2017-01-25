Wednesday, February 8

EMS Heartsaver AED and first aid class; EMS satellite, 161 N. Bellwood Drive, East Alton; 4-9 p.m. Cost for just the HS CPR AED from 4-6 p.m. is $25; cost for First Aid (6-9 p.m.) is $35; if you do both, cost is $50. Book is $15. Family and Friends (4-6 p.m.) is $15. Contact Debbie Woelfel at 618-258-9930 or HYPERLINK "mailto:daw5900@bjc.org" daw5900@bjc.org for more information.