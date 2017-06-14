Wednesday, June 14

EMS Heartsaver AED and first aid class; EMS satellite, 161 N. Bellwood Drive, East Alton; 4-9 p.m.

Cost for just the HS CPR AED from 4-6 p.m. is $25.

Cost for First Aid (6-9 p.m.) is $35.

If you do both, cost is $50.

Book is $15.

Family and Friends (4-6 p.m.) is $15.

Contact Debbie Woelfel at 618-258-9930 or HYPERLINK "mailto:daw5900@bjc.org" daw5900@bjc.org for more information.