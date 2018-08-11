End of Summer Tour at McPike Mansion

Saturday, August 11, 2018

Starting at 7:00pm

McPike Mansion

2018 Alby Street

Alton, IL 62002

(618) 830-2179

Learn the history of the McPike Mansion and take a look at the documented photos of the mansion and paranormal activity. Then, take a tour of the surrounding grounds and the crypt. Talking with the spirits with Dowsing rods and join us for a dark session in the cellar with our experienced medium. Tour lasts approximately 90 minutes. For more information, contact Sharyn at (618) 830-2179.

Admission: $20/Adults, $10/Teens, $5/Child