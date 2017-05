Escape Room

Grades 6-12 Tuesday, June 13 1:30-3 p.m. at the Teen Room, Downtown Library, 2001 Delmar Avenue and Thursday, June 15 1:30-3 p.m. at Branch Library, 2145 Johnson Road.

Can you beat the clock and work together to solve the puzzle?

Registration is required for this event.

Call 452-6238 ext 720 to Register