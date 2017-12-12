Escape & Unwind at Code Rulers Escape Room! Create your own Succulent Terrarium and enjoy 60 minutes of our Titanic Time Escape Experience during this 2-Hour DIY Event.

Enjoy a brief introduction about succulents as you begin making your own custom terrarium. While you let your 'soil set' in your terrarium, enjoy a 60-minute escape experience in Code Rulers Titanic Time Room, then complete your terrarium by adding your succulents and decor while listening to instructions to care for your succulent terrarium.

Light Refreshments - Chips and Salsa provided during event

This is a wonderful opportunity to meet new people while experiencing a new activity or either enjoy an experience with a group of friends!