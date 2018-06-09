The Ethics of Hexes and Curses

A curse is any expressed wish that some form of adversity or misfortune will come to one or more persons, a place, or an object. In particular, "curse" may refer to such a wish or pronouncement made effective by a supernatural or spiritual power, such as a god or gods, a spirit, or a natural force, or else as a kind of spell by magic or witchcraft; if done by magic or witchcraft it can also be called a hex or a jinx. In many belief systems, the curse itself (or accompanying ritual) is considered to have some causative force in the result. To reverse or eliminate a curse is sometimes called "removal" or "breaking", and is often believed to require elaborate rituals or prayers.

This is class will deal with the effects of hexes and curses. How it effects the lives of you and the target and the community as a whole, and situations when it seems they are appropriate.

The cost of this workshop is $25 and reservations are recommended. If you would like to attend, please call us at 618-433-9913 to reserve your seat.