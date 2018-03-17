Eurepiean Shamanism - The Eight Fold Path
Mystical Journeys 3090 Homer Adams Pkwy., Alton, Illinois 62002
Eight Fold Path to Altered States of Consciousness - Learn about the eight paths anthropologist have seen around the world that shamans use to achieve trance states. The 8 paths are meditation, ritual, rhythm, ordeal, flesh, horsing, ascetic, and plants. Northern European methods will be discussed.
Info
Mystical Journeys 3090 Homer Adams Pkwy., Alton, Illinois 62002 View Map
Religion & Spirituality, Workshops