Eurepiean Shamanism - The Eight Fold Path

Mystical Journeys 3090 Homer Adams Pkwy., Alton, Illinois 62002

Eight Fold Path to Altered States of Consciousness - Learn about the eight paths anthropologist have seen around the world that shamans use to achieve trance states. The 8 paths are meditation, ritual, rhythm, ordeal, flesh, horsing, ascetic, and plants. Northern European methods will be discussed.

Info
Religion & Spirituality, Workshops
6184339913
