Evangelical Schools' Eagle Fest

Join us for the 2017 EagleFest hosted by Evangelical Schools. There will be fun for the entire family including: food trucks, beer tent, rides, games, activities, performances, live music and fireworks!

Games include: I Do'od It; Bowler Roller; Bull Pen; Crossbow; Duck Pond; Frog Launch; Hole In One Emoji; Pig Race; Plinko; Slap Shot; String Monster; Zapper; Super Hero Wheel; Cake Walk; Soda Toss.

Rides include: Ballistic (swings); Ladder Climb; Velcro Wall; Rock-n-Roller; Tubs of Fun; Bounce Houses.

The Ameren Bucket Truck will also be on site and you can enter the Power Wheels Derby!

Games require 1-4 tickets and unlimited ride bracelets are available - both can be purchased at the door. We open at 2pm and the games/rides will end at 9pm. Then make sure to stick around for the fireworks!

Also be sure to check out the raffle baskets and silent auction.

The entire community is welcome and we can't wait to see you there!