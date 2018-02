Evangelical UCC Fish Fry

Join us again this Lenten season for six delicious Fish Fry Fridays.

February 16 – March 23

4-7pm - EUCC Heggemeier Hall, 1212 W Homer M Adams Pkwy, Godfrey IL 62035

Dine In or Carry Out

$ 8 - ALL YOU CAN EAT DINNER

includes: fish (buffalo, whitefish, or catfish fritters), sides (baked beans, potato salad, coleslaw, green beans, chips), dessert, drink

$ 5 - SANDWICH, ONE SIDE, and DRINK

$ 3 - HOT DOG, ONE SIDE, and DRINK

$ .50 - DESSERT

Proceeds benefit our church youth summer mission trip. Call 618-466-6077 for more details!