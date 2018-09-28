An Evening with Erin Bode

Doors open at 6:30pm. Tickets are $20; available for advanced purchase at www.jacobyartscenter.org/tickets or at the door. Seating will be in rows. Cash bar will be open. Parking is available on the gravel lot next door. Sponsored by WBGZ- 94.3.

Erin Bode is one of the St. Louis regions’ brightest jazz vocalists and has eight studio albums in her repertoire. She offers a fresh mix of pop, folk , and jazz. She will bring her mix of talent, sophistication and class to the intimate setting of the Jacoby Arts Center Stage. In the decade-plus since Erin Bode began her professional recording career, she has garnered much critical praise for her pure voice, perfect pitch, and impressive phrasing and style. Reviews hail her as “someone you won’t forget” and comparing her sound to the likes of Eva Cassidy and Nora Jones. Her recent projects feature original material and showcase her love of poetry with songs that are rich in harmonic and timbral texture. Sophisticated arrangements and attention to phrasing, both vocal, and instrumental, further distinguish the band’s fresh sound.