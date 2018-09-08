An Evening with Firefall

In an age where new bands come and go, Firefall has enjoyed a career that spans more than forty years and shows no sign of slowing down. Firefall's commercial success includes three Gold albums, two Platinum albums and eleven chart-topping singles including "Strange Way" and "Just Remember I Love You". Other major Firefall radio hits include "Cinderella", "Goodbye I Love You", "Livin' Ain't Livin" and "Mexico". The band's biggest hit, "You Are the Woman" has been played on commercial radio more than 7,000,000 times and has also appeared in many movies and television shows.

Over the past four decades, Firefall has toured the world and shared stages with other iconic bands such as Fleetwood Mac, The Band, The Beach Boys, Kenny Loggins, Journey, Heart, ELO and Marshall Tucker Band.

Currently touring with three original members (Jock Bartley, David Muse, Mark Andes), longtime drummer Sandy Ficca and talented newcomer Gary Jones, Firefall continues to make great music for a loyal following, adding new fans at each show.

Please call or visit our website for more information.