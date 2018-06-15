An Evening with Gaelic Storm

Gaelic Storm takes a true blue-collar, hard-nose approach to touring, consistently traveling the US and internationally over 200 days a year, forging a unique path in the Celtic music world. "You have to see us live. We are the true working-mans' band", says Ryan Lacey, who joined the lineup in 2003. "We still, and most likely always will, tour most of the year, and that's how we constantly hone our craft."

The dedication to live shows date all the way back to the mid-1990s, when Gaelic Storm kicked off its career as a pub band in Santa Monica, California. Due to their discovery at the pub, by the end of the decade, the musicians had appeared in the blockbuster film Titanic (where they performed "Irish Party in Third Class"). This laid the groundwork for a career that would eventually find them topping the Billboard World Chart six times, making appearances at mainstream music festivals, and regularly headlining the largest Irish Festivals across the country, all the while gaining a reputation as a genre-bending Irish rock band, whose songs mix Celtic traditions with something uniquely creative.

Please call or visit our website for more information.