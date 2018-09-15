An Evening with Jesse Colin Young Band

-For 50 years Jesse Colin Young has been singing songs about peace, relationships and the environment. He has articulated and recorded the tumultuous times of the 60's, 70's, 80's to the present, while reminding us that it is all about family, community and the precious natural world we live in. His musical style is now considered Americana, but in fact it's his unique fusion of jazz, blues, folk and rock with an emphasis on his extraordinary voice that makes his signature sound. The Wildey Theatre is very proud to have Jesse Colin Young return with a full band.

