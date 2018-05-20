An Evening with John Waite
Wildey Theatre 252 North Main St., Edwardsville, Illinois 62025
Join us at the Wildey Theatre for an intimate night with this legendary singer/songwriter and his band. John Waite career includes international chart topping hits such as "Missing You", "Change", "Every Step Of The Way" and more. Beside his solo career, John also enjoyed success as a member of The Babys and Bad English.
Doors open at 6:00pm!
