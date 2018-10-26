An Evening with Pavlov's Dog

to Google Calendar - An Evening with Pavlov's Dog - 2018-10-26 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - An Evening with Pavlov's Dog - 2018-10-26 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - An Evening with Pavlov's Dog - 2018-10-26 20:00:00 iCalendar - An Evening with Pavlov's Dog - 2018-10-26 20:00:00

Wildey Theatre 252 North Main St., Edwardsville, Illinois 62025

By popular demand, a second show with Internationally acclaimed Progressive Rock ensemble Pavlov's Dog as they return to the Wildey Theater to send off it's 2018 World Tour. This night will feature a retrospect of music from Pavlov's Dog and lead member David Surkamp's career plus selections from their new album. This will be an evening of memories, music and magic not to be missed.

Call or visit our website for more information,

Info
Wildey Theatre 252 North Main St., Edwardsville, Illinois 62025 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Musical
618-307-1750
to Google Calendar - An Evening with Pavlov's Dog - 2018-10-26 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - An Evening with Pavlov's Dog - 2018-10-26 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - An Evening with Pavlov's Dog - 2018-10-26 20:00:00 iCalendar - An Evening with Pavlov's Dog - 2018-10-26 20:00:00