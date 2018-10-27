An Evening with Pavlov's Dog
Internationally acclaimed Progressive Rock ensemble Pavlov's Dog returns to the Wildey Theatre to send off it's 2018 World Tour. This night will feature a retrospect of music from Pavlov's Dog and lead member David Surkamp's career plus selections from their new album. This will be an evening of memories, music and magic not to be missed.
Tickets will go fast for this show.
Wildey Theatre 252 North Main St., Edwardsville, Illinois 62025 View Map
