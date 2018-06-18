Ex-Offender Job Fair: Chestnut Health Systems Collaborates with Lewis and Clark Community College’s Mannie Jackson Center for Humanities

Lewis and Clark Community College - N. O. Nelson Campus 600 Troy Road, City of Edwardsville, Illinois 62025

Chestnut Health Systems Collaborates with Lewis and Clark Community College’s Mannie Jackson Center for Humanities Hosting an Ex-Offender Job Fair

On June 18, 2018 from 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., Chestnut Health Systems and Lewis and Clark Community College Mannie Jackson Center for Humanities will host an Ex-Offender Job Fair at the Nelson Campus, Leclaire Room, 600 Troy Road, Edwardsville, Illinois.

Lewis and Clark Community College - N. O. Nelson Campus 600 Troy Road, City of Edwardsville, Illinois 62025
