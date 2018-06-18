Ex-Offender Job Fair: Chestnut Health Systems Collaborates with Lewis and Clark Community College’s Mannie Jackson Center for Humanities

Chestnut Health Systems Collaborates with Lewis and Clark Community College’s Mannie Jackson Center for Humanities Hosting an Ex-Offender Job Fair

On June 18, 2018 from 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., Chestnut Health Systems and Lewis and Clark Community College Mannie Jackson Center for Humanities will host an Ex-Offender Job Fair at the Nelson Campus, Leclaire Room, 600 Troy Road, Edwardsville, Illinois.