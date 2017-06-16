Exhibit: “Carol Carter: Chapters”

The public is invited to view the exhibit, “Carol Carter: Chapters,” which opens June 14 and runs through Sept. 23. The exhibit surveys the artist’s exploration of a broad range of subjects using intuitive techniques employing both large and small scale. Carter is a St Louis based painter and international teacher who most recently has been painting a series of small portraits of endangered species.

Gallery Talks on Saturdays at 2 p.m. are free and open to the public to engage in hosted discussions on topics ranging from painting technique, intuitive methods, and making a living as an artist.

A reception for the artist will be on Friday, September 8, 2017, 6:00-8:00 p.m.

For more information, visit jacobyartscenter.org.