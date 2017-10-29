Explore the Spiritual Energy of Kundalini Yoga

The Yoga Connection (Be Well Now) 221 E. Center Dr. , Alton, Illinois 62002

The workshop includes:

physical exercise

pranayama (breath work)

mantra (chanting)

mudra (hand positions)

mental focus and meditation

to deliver you to a specific energetic state – particularly one of greater awareness.

Participants will practice a Kriya (sequence) that is appropriate for all, whether you’re a beginner or very experienced.

For an extended relaxation period, SiriAtma Kaur will offer a sound healing session with a live gong. The tones of the gong are not in harmony and therefore take you into a dream-like state with theta brain waves. Gong meditation balances the glandular system, nervous systems, chakra system and clears the subconscious mind.

Info
The Yoga Connection (Be Well Now) 221 E. Center Dr. , Alton, Illinois 62002
Yoga
618-467-8827
please enable javascript to view
