Explore the Spiritual Energy of Kundalini Yoga
The Yoga Connection (Be Well Now) 221 E. Center Dr. , Alton, Illinois 62002
The workshop includes:
physical exercise
pranayama (breath work)
mantra (chanting)
mudra (hand positions)
mental focus and meditation
to deliver you to a specific energetic state – particularly one of greater awareness.
Participants will practice a Kriya (sequence) that is appropriate for all, whether you’re a beginner or very experienced.
For an extended relaxation period, SiriAtma Kaur will offer a sound healing session with a live gong. The tones of the gong are not in harmony and therefore take you into a dream-like state with theta brain waves. Gong meditation balances the glandular system, nervous systems, chakra system and clears the subconscious mind.