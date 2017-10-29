Explore the Spiritual Energy of Kundalini Yoga

The workshop includes:

physical exercise

pranayama (breath work)

mantra (chanting)

mudra (hand positions)

mental focus and meditation

to deliver you to a specific energetic state – particularly one of greater awareness.

Participants will practice a Kriya (sequence) that is appropriate for all, whether you’re a beginner or very experienced.

For an extended relaxation period, SiriAtma Kaur will offer a sound healing session with a live gong. The tones of the gong are not in harmony and therefore take you into a dream-like state with theta brain waves. Gong meditation balances the glandular system, nervous systems, chakra system and clears the subconscious mind.