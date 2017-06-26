Explore the spiritual energy of Kundalini Yoga

Join SiriAtma Kaur and The Yoga Connection for this 2.5 hour workshop Monday, June 26, 6:00-8:30 p.m., $25 advance registration; $30 same day.

The workshop includes physical exercise, breath work, chanting, meditation and more to deliver you to a state of greater awareness.

Participants will practice a Kriya (sequence) that is appropriate for all, whether you’re a beginner or very experienced. The final 30 minutes will offer a sound healing session with a live gong.

Gong meditation balances the glandular system, nervous systems, chakra system and clears the subconscious mind.

The Yoga Connection is located at Be Well Now, 221 E. Center Dr. Alton across from JC Penney. For more information call 618-467-8827 or visit The Yoga Connection@BWN Facebook page.