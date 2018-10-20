Extended Ghost Hunter’s Tour

Saturday, October 20, 2018 starting at 8:00 pm

First Unitarian Church

110 E. Third St.

Alton, IL 62002

(217) 791-7859

Go behind the scenes of Alton's most haunted spots with a special extended version of the tour with more history, more hauntings and more locations that are NOT featured on our other tours! Each tour is led by one of our trained guides and is based on the book Haunted Alton by Troy Taylor.