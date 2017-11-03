Extended Ghost Hunter's Tour

First Unitarian Church 110 East Third Street, Alton, Illinois 62002

Extended Ghost Hunter's Tour

Friday, November 03, 2017

Starting at 8:00pm

First Unitarian Church

110 East Third Street

Alton, IL 62002

Take part in a special, extended tour of Haunted Alton - more history, more haunts and a limited number of ghost hunters! Each tour is led by one of our trained guides and is based on the book Haunted Alton by Troy Taylor.

For more information, call (217) 917-7859.

Admission

$40 per person

First Unitarian Church 110 East Third Street, Alton, Illinois 62002
