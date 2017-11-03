Extended Ghost Hunter's Tour
First Unitarian Church 110 East Third Street, Alton, Illinois 62002
Extended Ghost Hunter's Tour
Friday, November 03, 2017
Starting at 8:00pm
First Unitarian Church
110 East Third Street
Alton, IL 62002
Take part in a special, extended tour of Haunted Alton - more history, more haunts and a limited number of ghost hunters! Each tour is led by one of our trained guides and is based on the book Haunted Alton by Troy Taylor.
For more information, call (217) 917-7859.
Admission
$40 per person
Info
First Unitarian Church 110 East Third Street, Alton, Illinois 62002 View Map
Leisure & Recreation