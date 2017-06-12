Factory Fun Maker Vacation Bible School
Friendship General Baptist Church 319 West Main Street, East Alton, Illinois 62024
At Friendship General Baptist Church's at 319 West Main St. East Alton, IL, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:45 p.m., June 12, 2017 to June 16, 2017.
Ages- Kindergarten thru 12th grade!
More info call Sarah Hulsey at 610-3701
Info
