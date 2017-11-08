Family Caregiver Support Group— Collinsville

Wednesday, Nov. 8, 5:30—7:00 p.m. This support group is intended for family caregivers caring for loved ones with any type of disability. Join us at St. John’s Community Care located at 222 Goethe Street in Collinsville for a light complimentary dinner. Session held the 2nd Wednesday of every month. Complimentary care for loved ones is available with a reservation. Call 618-344-5008.