Family Caregiver Support Group – Edwardsville

Wednesday, Nov. 15, from 6:30 p.m.—8:00 p.m. This support group is intended for family caregivers caring for loved ones with any type of disability. Join us at St. John’s Community Care Adult Day Program located at 1015B Century Drive in Edwardsville. Sessions will be held the 3rd Wednesday of each month. For more information call 618-656-7090.