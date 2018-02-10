Family Eagle Watching Day

Saturday, February 10, 2017

12:00pm to 4:00pm

Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge

HCR 82 Box 107

Brussels, IL 62013

Come out to a day of activities dedicated to the Bald Eagle. Free Family friendly events include both ranger lead and self-paced auto tours around the refuge, self-paced walking tours, presentation by Treehouse Wildlife Center and much more. For more information, call 618-883-2524 or visit the refuge website for event details.