Family Musical: International Spy Academy

Brown Street Baptist Church’s annual spring musical, “International Spy Academy," will be performed May 13 and 14, 2017 at 6:30 p.m. Free admission. It's another installment in the spiritual/challenging children's CD's from Majesty Music's Patch the Pirate Adventures.

Queen Lucy Furlover, under the influence of her advisor has confiscated every copy of the Bible in her country of Furlandia! Patch and crew agree to help the International Spy Academy take in Bibles. But problems arise because of a spy who keeps the enemy one step ahead. When they find themselves in the dungeon, only God can help them escape, and get Bibles to the Christians who so desperately need them! With men it may be mission, impossible – But with God, all things are possible!

Do you have a Bible in your home? If not, our Spy Academy agents want to help, and send one home with you!

FREE admission!!