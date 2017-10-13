Family Yoga

The Yoga Connection (Be Well Now) 221 E. Center Dr. , Alton, Illinois 62002

Join us for a fun evening of family fitness. This family yoga class is geared for kids 5+ with their parents or other adult relative. Music and a short mindfulness practice. All are welcome and no yoga experience necessary.

Cost - $10 - 13+; $5 - 5-12yo; free - under 5.

The Yoga Connection is located on the premises of Be Well Now.

View Map
618-467-8827
please enable javascript to view
