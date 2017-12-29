Family Yoga

Give your children a taste of yoga and have some family fun. Yoga helps kids develop self-esteem, confidence in their bodies and concentration. The Yoga Connection is hosting Family Yoga, Friday, Dec. 29, 6:30-7:30 p.m. The class is designed for kids 5+ with their parent or other adult relative. Music and a short mindfulness practice included. All are welcome and no yoga experience is necessary. Special rates apply: $10 (13+); $5 (ages 5-12); free under age 5.

Pre-registration/payment required. Forms and details on this and other classes can be found at theyogaconnection.me or the Events page at The-Yoga-Connection-at-BWN on Facebook or call 618-467-8827. The Yoga Connection operates within Be Well Now, 221 E. Center Dr., Alton.