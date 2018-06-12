Father of the Bride (1950)
Wildey Theatre 252 North Main St., Edwardsville, Illinois 62025
Join the Wildey Theatre in a showing of "The Princess Bride". This movie from 1950 tells the story of the father of a young woman dealing with the emotional pain of her getting married, along with the financial and organizational trouble of arranging the wedding.
1 hr. 32 min.
The tickets will go on sale and the doors will open at 6:00 pm, the movie will begin at 7:00 pm.
TICKETS ONLY $2, cash or check only.
Credit and debit cards accepted at Concessions.
All seats General Admission.
