Father of the Bride (1950)

Join the Wildey Theatre in a showing of "The Princess Bride". This movie from 1950 tells the story of the father of a young woman dealing with the emotional pain of her getting married, along with the financial and organizational trouble of arranging the wedding.

1 hr. 32 min.

The tickets will go on sale and the doors will open at 6:00 pm, the movie will begin at 7:00 pm.

TICKETS ONLY $2, cash or check only.

Credit and debit cards accepted at Concessions.

All seats General Admission.