Father's Day Brunch Cruise on the Hakuna Matata

Sunday, June 17, 2018

11:00am to 1:00pm

Grafton Harbor

215 W. Water St.

Grafton, IL 62037

(618) 786-7678

Cruise the river, learn its history, and view its geographical features during the Father's Day Brunch Cruise on the Hakuna Matata, a 49-passenger all weather tour boat. The first level of the boat is fully enclosed with large windows and is seasonally air-conditioned and heated. The upper deck is a huge open air patio offering 360 degree views of the river and surrounding bluffs. Tours set sail from Grafton Harbor. Call (618) 786-7678 for tickets and more information. $45/person