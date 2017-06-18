Father's Day
First United Methodist Church of Wood River 30 North Sixth Street, Wood River, Illinois 62095
Father's Day Celebration on June 18, 2017, at First United Methodist Church of Wood River.
We will continue celebrating their 100th Year by honoring the 1940's and our long-time members with donuts and coffee at 10:00 a.m. before the church service!
Make plans now to come and honor our church and our fathers at the same time.
Info
First United Methodist Church of Wood River 30 North Sixth Street, Wood River, Illinois 62095 View Map