St. Ambrose, Godfrey and the Knights of Columbus are hosting a free talk on Fatima 2017 : 100 Years Later on Saturday 19 August 2017.

You are invited to learn more about Mary and Fatima.

On Saturday 19 August, 2017 at 7:00 p.m., Inter-National speaker Dr. Peter Howard’s will unpack the historical and spiritual significance of Mary’s visitations and messages at Fatima. Dr. Howard will be speaking at the Knights of Columbus Hall 1713 Stamper Ln, Godfrey, IL.

There is no charge for this event, but a free will offering will be taken.