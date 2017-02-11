February Swing Dance

SWIC Granite City Campus 4950 Maryville Road, Granite City, Illinois

Valentine's Dance hosted by the GC Swing Band. Event is free and open to the public.

SWIC Granite City Campus 4950 Maryville Road, Granite City, Illinois

