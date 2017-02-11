February Swing Dance

Valentine's Dance hosted by the GC Swing Band. Event is free and open to the public.
Info
SWIC Granite City Campus 4950 Maryville Road, Granite City, Illinois View Map
Dance
SWIC Granite City Campus 4950 Maryville Road, Granite City, Illinois
Valentine's Dance hosted by the GC Swing Band. Event is free and open to the public.
SWIC Granite City Campus 4950 Maryville Road, Granite City, Illinois View Map
|
Recipes brought to you by:
Loading Family Features Content Widget
Loading Family Features ArticleMy Just Desserts
31 E. Broadway, Alton | 618-462-5881
AdVantage News | 1000 W. Homer Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2014