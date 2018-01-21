Fellowship and Jamming Session
First Baptist Church in Wood River 300 E. Lorena Avenue, Wood River, Illinois 62095
First Baptist Church in Wood River will be having a potluck dinner following church this Sunday, January 21, 2018. Musicians are invited to bring their instruments and join us for a jamming circle following the potluck. Food, fun and fellowship! All are welcome to join us. Worship Service at 10:15 a.m.
Info
First Baptist Church in Wood River 300 E. Lorena Avenue, Wood River, Illinois 62095 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink, Religion & Spirituality