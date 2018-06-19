Join the Wildey Theatre for a showing of "Field of Dreams". This story from 1989 tells of an Iowa corn farmer (Kevin Costner) who hears voices and interprets them as a command to build a baseball diamond in his fields; he does, and the 1919 Chicago White Sox come.

1 hr. 47 min.

The tickets will go on sale and the doors will open at 6:00pm, the movie will begin at 7:00pm.

TICKETS ONLY $2, Cash or Check only.

Credit and Debit cards accepted at Concessions.

All Seats General Admission.