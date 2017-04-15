Family, friends and the community are all invited to come out from 5 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, April 15 to The Loading Dock in Grafton to support the “Fight 4 Lilyana.”

Lilyana, the 2-year-old daughter of former Alton area residents Melissa Griffin and Tyler Sutton, was diagnosed with T-Cell leukemia a week before Christmas and is currently undergoing chemotherapy.

Donations of $25 at the benefit includes food, beverages and live music, with Billy Hurst on stage from 5 to 7 p.m. and more music following the silent auction at 7:30 p.m.

A 50/50 raffle will also be held.

For more information, call Lilyana’s grandmother, Nichole Cole, at 618-438-1649