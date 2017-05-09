Fighting Fatigue led by Laurie Geppert, MS OT, from Oasis; 10 a.m.-noon; Hayner Library, 132 Alton Square Mall Drive in Alton.

Low energy can greatly impact lives physically, emotionally and socially. Learn about the causes of fatigue, its impact on function and how to fight it

A self-screening is available to assist in determining your level of fatigue.

Free.

To register, please call 800.392.0936